'Akshara Singh Mera Babu Hai': Pawan Singh Apologises To Ex-Girlfriend And Her Family, Hints At On-Screen Reunion - VIDEO

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh publicly apologised to his rumoured ex-girlfriend, actress Akshara Singh, and her and her family at a Durga Puja event in Bihar. Addressing the audience in Munger, the actor spoke about his bond with Akshara and her parents and asked for their forgiveness.

Pawan attended a cultural programme in Kalyanpur, Munger, as the chief guest during the Durga Puja celebrations. While speaking from the stage, he referred to Akshara affectionately and described her parents as members of his own family.

“Akshara mera babu hai, mera beta hai. Unke pitaji mere bhaiya hain aur unki mataji meri bhabhi hain (Akshara is my dear one, my baby. Her father is like my elder brother, and her mother is like my sister-in-law).”

Reflecting on their past, Pawan remarked that what had happened was ultimately in God's hands.

Pawan Singh Hints at Working With Akshara Singh Again

आज लगता है पवन सिंह फिर से महुआ वाली लगा लिए 😂 "अक्षरा सिंह मेरा बाबू है मेरा बेटा है उनके पिता जी हमारे भइया हैं और उनकी माता जी हमारी भाभी है और मैने उनको sorry बोला है और अगर अक्षरा सिंह के माता पिता को अगर मेरे चलते बुरा महसूस हुआ हो तो मैं भइया भाभी को दिल से sorry बोलता हूं" — Anshi yadav (@AnsHi_0X) October 19, 2026

During the event, Pawan asked the crowd whether they wanted to see him and Akshara share the screen again. His question drew an enthusiastic response from the audience.

"Aap mein se kitne bhai-behen chahte hain ki hum dono ki jodi ek baar phir se nazar aaye (How many of you would like to see us together as a pair once again)?" As the crowd cheered, the actor responded with a statement that has since fuelled speculation about a possible reunion.

“Toh bahut jaldi hum log ek saath nazar aayenge (Then we will be seen together very soon)."

However, Pawan did not reveal details of any upcoming film, song or other project featuring Akshara. His remarks have nevertheless raised hopes among fans who would like to see the former co-stars work together again.

Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's Relationship History

Pawan and Akshara were once a popular on-screen pair in Bhojpuri cinema. They appeared together in several films and songs, gaining a strong following among viewers. Their professional association also led to rumours that the two were romantically involved.

Their reported relationship came to an end amid personal differences, and Pawan married Jyoti Singh in 2018.

In 2019, Akshara accused Pawan of mental harassment, physical abuse, threats and other forms of mistreatment. An FIR was registered in connection with the allegations.

Akshara has previously stated that she has moved on in her personal life and is not interested in working with Pawan again.