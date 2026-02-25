Akshara Singh Furious Over Constant Questions About Ex-BF Pawan Singh: 'Woh 10 Jagah Muh Maare Ja Raha, Uska Charitra...'

Akshara Singh Talks About Pawan Singh | Photo Via Siddharth Kannan/YouTube

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, who once dated Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh but their relationship ended after he married his second wife Jyoti Singh, recently expressed her anger over being constantly asked about Pawan despite their breakup years ago. She said that just because they once dated, she is repeatedly questioned, while Pawan is never asked the same questions even as he continues to roam around with multiple girls, highlighting what she called double standards.

Akshara Singh Talks About Pawan Singh

On Siddharth Kannan's podcast, Akshara said, “Iss baat ko zamana beet chuka hai. Mujhe bhi apna jeevan basana hai. Ek hi jagah ulajh kar nahi reh sakti. Woh dus jagah ladkiyon ke saath idhar-udhar ghoom raha hai, usse koi sawal nahi pooch raha. Mujhe koi chain se jeene nahi de raha. Kya sirf isliye ki main ladki hoon? Kya yeh mera gunaah hai? Ek affair ho gaya to kya ho gaya, phir mujhe phansi par latka do? Agar har doosre–teesre din mere upar aise sawal uthte rahenge, social media par meri reels bana di jayengi, mere videos ko uske saath link karke dikhaya jayega, to mera jeevan kabhi bach hi nahi paayega..."

Akshara Singh Says Pawan Singh Roams With 10 Girls

She added, “Why talk about it every day? Woh 10 jagah muh maare ja raha hai, woh publicly hai... It’s everywhere. Uska charitra kya hai, phir bhi log usse kyu nahi pooch rahe ki tumne life mein kya kiya hoga? Main kyu iss sawal ka jawab doon? Main is par discussion nahi karti.”

When asked whether she still holds a soft corner for him, she brushed off the question, saying, "Who is he?"

Earlier, Akshara accused Pawan of physical abuse and controlling behaviour during their relationship. In 2019, she had filed an FIR against Pawan, accusing him of issuing threats and sharing 'vulgar'pictures and videos about her on social media.