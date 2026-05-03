'Buri Nazron Se Darr Lagta Hai': Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Talks About Her New Relationship & Marriage Plans After Breakup With Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh opened up about moving on from her past relationship with actor-singer Pawan Singh and finding love once again. In a recent interview, the actress spoke candidly about her personal life, saying she no longer wants to dwell on painful memories and is now focused on her present.

Akshara and Pawan were once among the most talked-about couples in the Bhojpuri industry. Their on-screen chemistry became popular with audiences, and their off-screen relationship also remained in the spotlight for years. However, the relationship eventually ended on a bitter note.

The actress also revealed that she has fallen in love again and that someone special has entered her life. While she confirmed being in a relationship, she chose not to disclose the identity of the person she is dating.

Opening up on that phase of her life, Akshara made it clear that she does not wish to revisit those memories anymore. “What happened in the past is in the past. Right now, I'll focus on the present,” she reportedly said.

Explaining why she wants to keep the relationship private, the 32-year-old actress said, “I get affected by the evil eye very easily. What if I tell you the name and I get affected by it?” She further added, “Buri nazron se darr lagta hai mujhe.”

The actress also spoke about marriage and hinted that she is not rushing into it anytime soon. When asked if wedding plans are on the cards, she replied, “There's still time. I'm just now reaching the point of love. Let the process happen a little.”

Akshara and Pawan's relationship and breakup

Akshara and Pawan Singh reportedly began dating around 2010 while working together in films. Their relationship ended between 2018 and 2019, after which the actress made several serious allegations against him. She had accused him of threatening her, harassing her, and damaging her career.

Following their breakup, Pawan married Jyoti Singh in 2018. Their marriage later made headlines due to public disputes and allegations. Earlier, Jyoti Singh had accused the actor-politician of harassment and adultery during an Instagram live session. In response, Pawan shared a detailed note in Hindi denying the accusations and claimed that he was being used for political mileage.

Meanwhile, Pawan has continued to remain in the spotlight for his music and television appearances. He recently garnered attention for his song Aayi Nai from Stree 2 and his participation in the reality show Rise and Fall.