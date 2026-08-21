'Is Baar Mujhe Mat Chunna': Pawan Singh's Second Wife Jyoti Singh Shares Emotional Note For Husband As Bhojpuri Power Star Remembers First Wife

Pawan Singh's Second Wife Jyoti Singh Shares Emotional Note For Husband As Bhojpuri Power Star Remembers First Wife |

In the latest episode of Bhojpuri Bawal, Powerstar Pawan Singh turned emotional while remembering his first wife, Neelam Singh. Amid this, his second wife, Jyoti Singh, reshared a heartfelt post seemingly addressed to her estranged husband. The post read, "Prem ki sabse badi peeda bichadna nahi hota, kisi ke sath reh kar bhi uske Jeevan mein apna sthaan khojte rehna hota hai (The greatest pain of love is not separation; it is staying with someone and still searching for your place in their life)."

Jyoti reshared a post carrying an emotional message for a husband. Beginning with "Priya Patidev," the note read, "Yadi niyati phir kabhi hamein ek hi kahani mein likhe to is baar mera naam apne hisse se mita dena (If fate ever writes us into the same story again, this time, erase my name from your part of it)."

The message further urged the husband to choose a woman who can complete his day, someone who does not have to ask him for love and whose silence he can understand.

The fourth stanza of the poem read, "Main nahi chahti ki koi aur bhi meri tarah apne hi ghar mein apni maujoodgi ka praman deta phire (I don’t want anyone else to go through what I did, having to prove their existence in their own home)." The note further asked the husband not to choose someone whose love he cannot uphold, before adding that he should not choose her either.

The post reshared by Jyoti read, "Agar prem nibha na sako to kisi ka jeevan mat chunna. Aur agar nibha sako to is baar mujhe mat chunna." It concluded with an emotional message: "Main dua ban kar reh lungi, par is baar tumhari kahani nahi banna chahti (I’ll remain a prayer, but this time, I don’t want to be a part of your story)."

Pawan married Jyoti in 2018 in an arranged marriage setting, following the death of his first wife. However, Pawan and Jyoti have been living separately amid marital discord, with their divorce case currently pending in court. Jyoti has levelled several allegations against Pawan, which he has denied. Despite the ongoing legal battle, the couple are not officially divorced yet.

Pawan's first wife, Neelam Singh, died by suicide in March 2015, around three months after their December 2014 wedding. Reports said she was found hanging at their residence. Her sister later claimed that Neelam was troubled by loneliness and Pawan's busy work schedule