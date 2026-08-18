'Hum Aur Aap Shaadi Kar Lete Hai': Amrapali Dubey Proposes Marriage To Pawan Singh On Bhojpuri Bawaal; Here's How He Reacted

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey recently made headlines after making a playful marriage proposal to actor Pawan Singh on the reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal. The actress, who has never married, was discussing her plans to adopt a child when she came up with the idea of raising the child with Pawan Singh.

The show, which features several popular Bhojpuri stars including Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, has been giving viewers plenty of entertaining moments. Along with the fun, the celebrities have also been opening up about aspects of their personal lives.

Amrapali Dubey’s Proposal to Pawan Singh

During her conversation with Pawan Singh on JioHotstar’s show, Amrapali explained why she felt raising a child alone could be difficult. She then jokingly suggested that the two of them should get married.

Bharti - Pawan ji your stardom & attitude in my eyes like you are the #SalmanKhan of the Bhojpuri industry



Amrapali Dubey - There are some similarities. Salman sir has banger style & look and Pawan ji has a similar vibe too



Pawan Singh has always huge respect for Salman bhai. pic.twitter.com/KaySFAqjii — Sohail. (@BeingSohail__) August 16, 2026

“I’m thinking that raising a child alone will be very difficult. Hum aur aap shaadi kar lete hai (Why don’t you and I get married) and then raise the child together?” she stated.

Her suggestion briefly left everyone in silence. However, the moment quickly turned humourous as Amrapali and Pawan looked at each other before bursting into laughter.

The actress was clearly joking and there is no indication that she actually plans to marry Pawan Singh. The two are known to share a close friendship.

Pawan Singh Opens Up About Feeling Lonely

The conversation later took a more personal turn when Amrapali asked Pawan Singh whether he ever felt lonely. She pointed out that he often helps others and wondered why he does not think about building a life for himself.

“You are such a wonderful person. You do so much for others. Why don’t you think about yourself? You live alone. You pick up any child and hold them in your arms. Whether you know someone or not, you help them if they call you. Don’t you ever feel lonely in life?”

Pawan admitted that he does feel something is missing in his life, but said his mother remains his greatest source of strength. He also revealed that she wants his children to share a close bond and expressed his own desire to settle down someday.

“Yes, I do feel that something is missing, but I have the greatest wealth in the world—my mother. She also wants all four of my children to become like one family. I also want to settle down, so that this emptiness in my life goes away and I don’t feel alone. The rest is in Mahadev’s hands.”

Amrapali and Nirahua’s Link-Up Rumours

Amrapali has long been one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. Her personal life has also attracted considerable attention, particularly because of speculation surrounding her relationship with Dinesh Lal Yadav, better known as Nirahua.

Rumours about a possible relationship between the two have circulated for years, although their equation has remained a subject of public curiosity.