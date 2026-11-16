'Doing For Publicity, Is She Married?': Netizens Criticise Akshara Singh For Performing Chhath Puja Despite Being Unmarried

Akshara Singh Trolled For Observing Chhath Puja Despite Being Unmarried | X

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has come under scrutiny on social media after videos of her performing Chhath Puja at Minar Ghat in Digha, Patna, went viral. The actress was seen observing the rituals while standing in water on the third day of the festival, Sunday, November 15. However, her appearance during the rituals sparked a debate among netizens, with several questioning her marital status, given that she is unmarried.

Akshara Singh Performing Chhath Puja Sparks Backlash

Akshara was also seen sporting orange sindoor, applied from the tip of her nose to her forehead. The traditional practice is commonly associated with married Hindu women, who observe it as part of rituals and prayers for their husbands' longevity, good health and marital well-being.

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Netizens Criticise Akshara Singh

The videos triggered mixed reactions on X, with several users questioning Akshara's decision to perform the rituals despite being unmarried. Some also pointed out that she was wearing sindoor, which they associated with married women observing the festival, while others criticised her, alleging that she was doing it for publicity.

One user wrote, "Unmarried ladkiyan toh nahi karti, upar se sindoor bhi laga rakha hai. Har cheez ko inko filmy karna hai."

Another questioned, "How can an unmarried woman perform Chhath Puja?"

A social media user asked, "Chhath is being done by married women? Is she doing it just for publicity?"

Some users also accused the actress of turning the religious observance into a photoshoot. One comment read, "Photoshoot karwa rahi hai, isse hoga nahi Chhath kabhi."

Another user questioned, "Yeh toh shaadi shuda auratein karti hain na?"

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As of now, Akshara Singh has not reacted to the criticism or addressed the comments circulating on social media.