'Thuk Ke Chaatne Wala…': Did Pawan Singh's Second Wife Jyoti Singh REACT To His Public Apology To Ex Akshara Singh? - VIDEO

Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Talks About 'Loyal' Husband | Photo Via Instagram

Bhojpuri superstar and singer Pawan Singh's personal life continues to remain in the spotlight amid his ongoing divorce proceedings with second wife Jyoti Singh. Recently, the actor made headlines after publicly apologising to his ex-girlfriend and actress Akshara Singh during a Durga Puja event in Munger, Bihar. He addressed her as his 'babu' and hinted that the former co-stars might reunite on screen soon.

Did Jyoti Singh Take A Dig At Pawan Singh?

Amid this, Jyoti’s latest video has caught the attention of netizens, with many speculating whether she took an indirect dig at her husband following his public apology to Akshara.

During the traditional Senoor Rang ritual in Bihar, Jyoti was seen having a light-hearted conversation with her friends about the qualities she would want in her future husband. When asked about her expectations, she said she wished for a good husband but added that she would be fine even without one.

Check out the video:

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Jyoti Singh's 'Loyal Husband' Remark Goes Viral After Pawan Singh Apologises To Akshara

When another friend asked what kind of husband she should have in the future, Jyoti shared the qualities she believed her friend should look for. "Paise wala bhale hi na ho, swabhaav achha hona chahiye. Loyal ho, dus jagah muh marne wala na ho…" (He need not be wealthy, but he should have a good nature and be loyal, without getting involved with other women.)

One of her friends then added, "Thuk ke chatne wala na ho…" (Someone who does not go back on their words), leaving Jyoti laughing.

Soon, the clip sparked speculation online, with several netizens linking the remark to Pawan’s apology to Akshara. However, Jyoti did not mention either Pawan or Akshara in the video.

As of now, Pawan Singh has not reacted to the viral video of his second wife, Jyoti Singh.

About Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh's Relationship

Akshara and Pawan, once a popular on-screen pair, had dated for several years. Their relationship ended when Pawan got married.

Earlier, Akshara accused Pawan of physical abuse and controlling behaviour during their relationship. In 2019, she had filed an FIR against Pawan, accusing him of issuing threats and sharing 'vulgar'pictures and videos about her on social media.

Pawan Singh, Jyoti Singh Divorce

Pawan Singh, often hailed as the 'Power Star' of Bhojpuri cinema, has been married twice. His first wife, Neelam Devi, tragically died by suicide shortly after their marriage. He later married Jyoti Singh in 2018, but their relationship has been marked by public disputes and accusations.

Jyoti had also allegedly sought Rs 10 crore in maintenance from Pawan.