Eetha Certification Details | Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha, which is directed by Laxman Utekar, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie has already grabbed everyone's attention because of the trailer and songs, and now we have got the details about the film's certification and runtime. According to the Central Board of Film Certification website, Eetha has received U/A 16+ certification. So, this means that the movie is suitable for viewers aged 16 and above, with parental guidance recommended for anyone whose age is under 16.

Eetha runtime

Well, it looks like makers nowadays are in the mood to give audiences long movies. Ramayana, which was released earlier this month, was 3 hours and 15 minutes long. The runtime of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which was released on Friday, November 27, was 2 hours and 53 minutes.

Screenshot From CBFC Website

Now, according to the CBFC website, Eetha's runtime is 172 minutes and 14 seconds. So, the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is 2 hours, 52 minutes and 14 seconds long.

Well, we are sure fans of Shraddha would be quite happy to watch her on the big screen for such a long time. Meanwhile, Eetha has become the longest film of the actress' career.

Eetha release date

Eetha was slated to release in August this year, but the movie was postponed, and it will now release on December 4, 2026.

Eetha vs Maatrubhumi

Eetha was initially going to get a solo release, but a few days ago, Salman Khan announced that his film Maatrubhumi will also release on December 4, 2026. The superstar later revealed that he had no idea that Shraddha's film was coming out on the same day, or he would not have decided to release his movie.

The actor also stated that he called Shraddha, and the actress told him that two films can come together.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!