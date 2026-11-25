Laxman Utekar On Eetha Vs Maatrubhumi Clash |

This week, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Gunmaaster G9 is all set to clash at the box office with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari-starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya. But more than this week's clash, everyone is keen for the box office clash that's going to take place on December 4, 2026. Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi will be clashing at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha. While a few days ago, Salman spoke about the clash, now Eetha's director, Laxman Utekar, has opened up about his film clashing with Maatrubhumi.

Laxman Utekar on the clash

A video from a recent event of Eetha has gone viral in which Utekar says, "Itne theatres hai aur itne cinema halls hai ke dono filmein aaramse chal sakti hai. Hame apni film pe itna yakeen hai ke aap sabko itni pasand aayegi ke shayad woh bhi ek alag tarah ka world record ho sakta hai (There are so many theaters and cinema halls that both films can do well. We are so confident that you will all like our film and that it may even become a world record of a different kind)."

He further said that they are very much sure that Eetha will do well at the box office.

Watch Laxman Utekar's video below...

#Eetha vs #Maatrubhumi: Laxman Utekar is confident of creating history at the box office 🔥 "We are fully confident that Eetha will do well. It will be a world record of its own." 👇 https://t.co/RTWrVh7QGu — Filmy Kraze (@ItsFilmyKraze) November 24, 2026

Salman Khan on the clash

Meanwhile, Salman had stated that when he announced the release date of Maatrubhumi, he had no idea that Eetha was coming on the same date. He said that if he had known Shraddha's film was releasing, he wouldn't have come on the same day.

The superstar also revealed that he had called Shraddha and spoken to her, and she told him that there's enough space for both films.

Eetha vs Maatrubhumi pre-release buzz

Both films have created a good pre-release buzz because of the trailer and songs. So, let's wait and watch which movie will win the box office race.

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