Shraddha Kapoor Seeks Blessings At Ambabai Temple In Kolhapur, Stuns In Red Nauvari Saree Ahead Of Eetha Release |

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is embracing Maharashtrian culture and tradition as she gears up for the release of her upcoming film Eetha. The actress recently visited the revered Shri Ambabai Temple in Kolhapur as part of the film's promotional activities, and made heads turn with her traditional appearance. This also marks her second consecutive Nauvari look after sporting a similar Maharashtrian avatar during a promotional event in Pune.

For the auspicious temple visit, Shraddha opted for a striking red Nauvari saree featuring intricate silver zari work, traditional motifs and a heavily embellished border. The nine-yard drape was paired with a matching red, short-sleeved blouse featuring silver detailing on the sleeves. The actress carried the traditional silhouette with effortless grace, letting the rich colour and intricate craftsmanship take centre stage.

Shraddha Kapoor Completes Her Look With Traditional Maharashtrian Jewellery

Shraddha accessorised her ensemble with a statement traditional choker necklace, matching earrings and a prominent nath that beautifully complemented her Maharashtrian look. She added several green and gold bangles, along with statement rings, giving her appearance an authentic festive touch.

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For her hairstyle, the actress opted for a neatly tied bun adorned with fresh white jasmine flowers. Soft makeup, defined eyes and a subtle bindi completed her look. Her overall styling struck a balance between traditional elegance and understated glamour.

Sharing glimpses from her Kolhapur visit on Instagram, Shraddha also showcased the iconic GI-tagged Kolhapuri chappals and a saree from the Ambabai temple, adding a special local connection to her visit.

A Visit To Kolhapur's Revered Ambabai Temple

The Shri Ambabai Temple, also known as the Shree Mahalaxmi Temple, is among Maharashtra's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi, worshipped locally as Ambabai, it is regarded as one of the state's three-and-a-half Shakti Peethas. Also known as Dakshin Kashi, the temple holds immense religious and cultural significance.