Maharashtrian 'Thecha Ramen' At Raj Thackeray's Favourite Mumbai Restaurant In Dadar; Know Story Behind This Unique Recipe |

Ramen has steadily found its place on Indian menus over the past few years. What began as a popular choice among younger food lovers has now become a favourite across generations. From spicy Indian gravies to unusual toppings, the Japanese noodle dish has inspired several desi experiments, with restaurants giving it their own regional twists.

Adding a distinctly Maharashtrian touch to this trend is Home Chef, a popular restaurant near Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, known as MNS chief Raj Thackeray's favourite dining spot. The restaurant has introduced an interesting Thecha Coconut Curry Ramen Bowl, bringing together Japanese ramen and the fiery flavours of a traditional Maharashtrian preparation.

How Did The Thecha Coconut Curry Ramen Come About?

In a recently shared Instagram video, Aditi, chef and co-founder of Home Chef, offered a glimpse into the making of this unusual creation. She revealed that the idea came from her mother's special thecha recipe, which she decided to incorporate into the curry used for the ramen bowl.

The dish begins with a creamy coconut-based curry, given its signature green colour and spicy kick with the addition of Maharashtrian thecha. The bowl is then put together with ramen noodles, momos, exotic vegetables, paneer and corn. The flavourful curry is poured over the ingredients, while a spicy chilli on top adds to its fiery appearance.

Sharing the dish on Instagram, the restaurant described it as a combination of Japanese ramen and Maharashtrian tadka.

"Introducing our Thecha Coconut Curry Ramen Bowl — where your favourite ramen gets a proper DESI Maharashtrian twist! Imagine a rich, creamy coconut curry infused with spicy Maharashtrian thecha, giving it that beautiful green colour and a bold, fiery kick! Japanese ramen meets Maharashtrian tadka, and trust us, this fusion is something you NEED to try!" the caption read.

Home Chef Is Hosting A Ramen Festival

The Thecha Coconut Curry Ramen Bowl is part of Home Chef's Ramen Festival, during which the restaurant is serving a variety of ramen preparations.