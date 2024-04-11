Eijaz Khan Cheated On Pavitra Puniya Before They Broke Up? Source Reacts

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Puniya met during their stint together in Bigg Boss 14 and later fell in love. However, after a couple of years of being together, the couple recently called it quits which deeply saddened all their fans. While both the actors have refrained from commenting on the reason behind drifitng apart, a media report opens up on the news of Eijaz cheating on the actress.

Addressing this speculation, a source close to the actor revealed to the said media portal that this is absolutely untrue. The source further states that Eijaz was always very committed to the actress and was very loyal to her. They were living together too and there was no body else in Eijaz's life at that point of time and that it stays true till date. The source reveals that Eijaz is currently single and is not even ready to get into another relationship.

Eijaz, who has been a part of prominent projects like Jawaan, Tanu Weds Manu 1 and 2, Bigg Boss 14 and others will now be seen in Sony LIV's upcoming show 'Adrishyam' opposite Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.