Eetha Release Date: Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Avoids Clash With Yash's Toxic; Now All Set To Compete With Prabhas' Fauzi & Akshay Kumar's Untitled Film

Eetha Release Date | Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha was all set to release on August 28, 2026. It was going to clash at the box office over the weekend with Yash's Toxic, which is slated to hit the big screens on August 26, 2026. However, the Shraddha vs Yash clash has been avoided, as Eetha is postponed to December 4, 2026.

Maddock Films took to Instagram to announce the new release date and wrote, "TOOFAN ke liye taiyaar rehna... kyunki #EETHA aa rahi hai, 4th December ko! (sic)." Check out the post below...

Shraddha Kapoor Vs Prabhas Vs Akshay Kumar

Well, even on December 4, Shraddha's film will have to face two big movies. Prabhas-starrer pan-India film Fauzi is slated to release on December 3, and Anees Bazmee's untitled next, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, is also scheduled to hit the big screens on December 4.

So, it is going to be a three-way clash at the box office during the first weekend of 2026. Well, December is still a few months away, so it will be interesting to see whether the clash will happen or there will be a change in the release date.

Eetha Teaser

The teaser of Eetha was attached with Cocktail 2, and later it was released online. It had received a fantastic response, and Shraddha's act in it had grabbed everyone's attention. Many felt that the actress would give her career's best performance in Eetha and might win the National Award as well.

Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar, whose last film Chhaava was a blockbuster at the box office. So, the expectations from Eetha are also quite high.

Eetha Based On Real Story

Eetha is based on the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, the legendary Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha folk artist. Well, everyone is looking forward to watching the biopic on the big screen.