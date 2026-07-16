Fauzi Release Date: Prabhas Starrer All Set To Clash With Ajay Devgn's Ranger & Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's Untitled Film

Prabhas Vs Akshay Kumar Vs Ajay Devgn | Instagram

On December 3, 2026, already two big films, Ajay Devgn-starrer Ranger and Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's untitled film, are slated to release. Now, making it a three-way clash is Prabhas-starrer Fauzi. On Thursday, the makers of Fauzi announced that their film will hit the big screens on December 3.

The official X account of the film tweeted, "अज्ञातपर्व ENDS. THE REBELLION BEGINS 🔥 #Fauzi GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 3rd DECEMBER 2026 (sic)."

While Fauzi is primarily a Telugu film, it will be dubbed and released in Hindi as well. So, it can give Akshay's film and Ranger tough competition at the box office.

Prabhas Fans Excited For Fauzi

Prabhas' fans are super excited for Fauzi. A fan tweeted, "Damn, bro, this is insane .... Blood, bodies... Thought it was normal cinema, but these days... TOTALLY UNEXPECTED (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Aa blood bath+ rain fight sequence choostuntene goosebumps momentum guaranteed @hanurpudi what is he cooking for @FauziTheMovie bigg bigger biggest (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Prabhas’ screen presence is unmatched. #Fauzi already looks grand and promising. 🇮🇳 December 3, let the madness begin! (sic)."

Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Movies' Box Office

Prabhas' last release, The RajaSaab, which hit the big screens earlier this year, became a flop at the box office. So, his fans have a lot of expectations from Fauzi.

Akshay has been having a good run at the box office. His last two releases, Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle, were both comedies, and they performed well at the box office. His untitled film with Vidya Balan is also a comedy directed by Anees Bazmee, so the audience is looking forward to it.

Meanwhile, Ajay's last two releases, Son of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, failed to make a mark at the box office. Dhamaal 4 released last week, so the film's box office verdict cannot be judged right now.

So, let's wait and watch on December 3 which movie will leave a mark at the box office.