Dunki Actor Vikram Kochhar Says He Got The Role After 7-8 Auditions 

Vikram Kochhar, who is best known for films like Kesari will soon be seen in films like Dunki and Dvand. Dvand is slated to release on September 29, 2023. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Vikram talks about his working relationship with director Rajkumar Hirani, what his next Dvand is all about, and more.

Talking about Dvand, Vikram shares, “Dvand means conflict and this is what we have specified. It's not any normal conflict but it’s like an internal conflict that is prevalent in every individual which we face in our daily life like complex feelings, jealousy, etc. The intriguing story pushes conflict and therefore there has to be a lot of drama in the story.”

Vikram will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki he says, “I cannot reveal anything about the film. However, I will be going to shoot Dunki in Khopoli this week, which will be the last schedule. When further probed on his character, he explains, “I will not be able to reveal anything about the character. All I can say is that I am playing a positive character. I got the role after I gave 7-8 auditions and a few look tests. I feel big film and big production houses are very careful.”

Sharing further on his excitement to be helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, he gushes, “I always wanted to work with the top directors. I am happy to be working with one of the best directors Raju Hirani ji. I got this after three years and doing this it has been 5 years. Yes, Raju ji saw my work in an Akshay Kumar starrer film Kesari. I think they were looking for someone new thus I got a chance.”

On a concluding note, he opens up on the advice he got from Raju and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets. “Raju ji said, You look very cute. He also guided me and I followed him blindly. Shah Rukh hasn’t seen my work. He just jokingly told me, “Main toh film ko wahan tak le jaa raha hoon jahan tak le ja sakta hun. Tum ne acting achchi nahi kari toh film flop ho jayegi,” he signs off.