Dulquer Salmaan's Third Telugu Outing Lucky Baskhar Commences Shoot

Following rousing success in Telugu cinema with both Mahanati and Sita Ramam adding to his existing fan base, Pan-Indian superstar Dulquer Salmaan, is all set to charm the Telugu-speaking audiences again with this third outing.

Titled Lucky Baskhar, the film is being held by Venky Atluri of Tholi Prema and Vaathi fame. As per the film's team, the theme of the film is being designed as "An ordinary man's extraordinary journey to unscalable heights."

Presented by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya's Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, Dulquer hopes to up his existing Telugu cinema fan base with the eventual success of Lucky Baskhar.

The shoot of the film commenced on September 24, following a brief pooja by the film's team, which was also attended by Dulquer. The actor had an eventful August with the release of his Malayalam home-production King Of Kotha and his OTT release Guns And Gulaabs on Netflix, that also starred Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah.

While further details about Lucky Baskhar are awaited, the film's crew will feature National Award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli. Meenakshi Chaudhary has been confirmed to star as the lead opposite Dulquer. While the film's first schedule is expected to be filmed in Hyderabad across a span of 15 days, the second schedule is likely to shift to an international location.

DULQUER'S EARLIER TELUGU RELEASES

Dulquer ventured into Telugu cinema with Nag Ashwin's debut directorial Mahanati, where he played Gemini Ganesan. His portrayal earned him a lot of rave reviews from fans and critics. He followed it up with a superlative performance as the charming Lieutenant Ram in Hanu Raghavapudi's Sita Ramam. Incidentally, both movies were helmed by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.

Meanwhile, the actor's King Of Kotha is readying for its OTT release on Disney+Hotstar from September 28 onwards.

