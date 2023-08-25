Dream Girl 2 Actress Ananya Panday Stalks Zeenat Aman For THIS Reason

Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday recently disclosed an unexpected facet of her personality: she's an Instagram stalker, and her biggest target is none other than the timeless diva, Zeenat Aman.

Unveiling this quirky inclination to Prabhat Khbar, Ananya elaborated, "I’ve all the qualities of a ‘stalker’. I need to know everything about everyone. This quality of my personality helps me in acting as well."

ANANYA REVEALS WATCHING FILMS ZEENAT SHARES

Probing into her method acting secrets, the actress reminisced about her time filming in Mathura for Dream Girl 2. She divulged how she keenly observed locals, absorbing their mannerisms and accents, which she ingeniously infused into her character.

Ananya's endearing confession about her fascination with Zeenat Aman's social media posts and writings attested to her intriguing penchant for nostalgia. "If she shares throwback pictures from the set of a film, I make sure to watch that film," she laughed.

While she navigates the glitzy world of Bollywood, Ananya remains resolute in staying true to her roots. Whether it's flaunting makeup-free reels or endorsing only products she genuinely uses, she strives to keep her social media persona authentic and relatable.

HER WORK FRONT

Speaking about her professional front, Ananya Panday enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation as Dream Girl 2, her latest cinematic endeavor, hit theatres on Friday, August 25.

The film sees her joining forces with the versatile Ayushmann Khurrana, reprising their roles for the sequel to the 2019 hit Dream Girl. Director Raaj Shaandilyaa and producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor present a star-studded cast including Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Paresh Rawal, and more.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the lead, reminisced about the filming experience and the demands of his role, revealing the challenges of maintaining a clean-shaven face throughout the day.

