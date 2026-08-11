'Drama At This Age Is Embarrassing...': Trisha Krishnan Takes A Dig At Udhayanidhi Stalin Days After His Alleged Double-Meaning Remark?

Trisha Krishnan Takes A Dig At Udhayanidhi Stalin Days After His Alleged Double-Meaning Remark? |

Trisha Krishnan's cryptic social media posts have turned all eyes towards her. Days after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin made a "double meaning" statement involving actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, the actress took to social media with posts that many believe were a subtle clapback.

Amid celebrations for her grandmother's 98th birthday, Trisha shared posts that led many to believe she was indirectly responding to the controversy surrounding Stalin and AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar's remark, "Tamil Nadu awaits to see when Vijay's 'beloved' Trisha will be appointed as Deputy Chief Minister." Trisha re-shared a post that read, "Drama at this age is embarrassing...Go make some money and find peace."

Another post re-shared by the actress read, "What a privilege it is to be overwhelmed by a life you once prayed for." While Stalin faced backlash over his remark involving Trisha and Vijay and was even arrested in connection with the controversy, Trisha had maintained silence on the matter.

Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan, also appeared to take an indirect dig at the chatter surrounding Vijay and Trisha. She re-shared a post that read, "Do workouts, do skincare, smell nice, drink water, make money, be nice to people, mind your business." She captioned the post, "Last one, best one."

What Did Udhayanidhi Stalin Say About Trisha Krishnan?

As per Minnambalam, while Udhayanidhi Stalin was speaking at a Cauvery protest in Thanjavur on August 3, 2026, some people in the crowd shouted “Trisha.” He then said, "Whether water comes [to us] or not, water should reach there. I was talking about Cauvery" (as translated). The comment was widely interpreted as a 'double meaning' referring to Trisha and Vijay, although Udhayanidhi clarified that he was referring to the Cauvery water issue.

Following the controversy, Stalin was arrested by Thanjavur police in connection with the alleged objectionable remarks and was taken into custody for questioning. He was later granted station bail after the questioning, allowing him to leave without being remanded to judicial custody.