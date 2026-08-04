Madras HC Orders Station Bail For Udhayanidhi Stalin; Tamil Nadu Govt Says No Judicial Remand Sought | X @Udhaystalin

Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin is set to be released on station bail on Tuesday after the Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that it has no intention of seeking his judicial remand in connection with the case over his alleged remarks about actor Trisha.

During the hearing, Advocate General Vijay Narayan told the court that the police only wanted to question Udhayanidhi as part of the investigation and would release him on station bail later in the day after completing the inquiry. He clarified that the state was not seeking to send the DMK leader to judicial custody.

Taking note of the government's submission, the Madras High Court directed the police to release Udhayanidhi Stalin on station bail after questioning him. The court also instructed the DMK leader to cooperate with the ongoing investigation whenever required.

Arrest Over Alleged Remarks

Udhayanidhi Stalin was taken into custody earlier on Tuesday by the Thanjavur police in connection with an FIR registered over his alleged double-meaning and derogatory remarks referring to actor Trisha during a speech on the Cauvery water dispute a day earlier.

He was detained from his Chennai residence and taken for questioning, with reports indicating that he was being moved towards Thanjavur as part of the investigation.

Drama At Chennai Residence

The arrest was preceded by tense moments at Udhayanidhi's Chennai residence, where his wife, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, was seen requesting police officers to allow a brief delay before taking him away. Former Tamil Nadu minister Ma. Subramanian was also present and held discussions with the police during the exchange.

With the state now confirming that it is not seeking judicial custody, Udhayanidhi Stalin will be released on station bail after the completion of police questioning, in accordance with the Madras High Court's directions.