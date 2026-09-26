Dorothy Controversy: Karthik Subbaraj's Film BANNED In Malaysia Over LGBTQ+ Content - Report

Dorothy Banned In Malaysia Over LGBTQ+ Content | Photo Via YouTube

Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh in the titular role alongside Sananth and Rishikanth, was released in theatres on September 25. The film has been facing a social media backlash over its alleged LGBTQ+ content, with some viewers demanding a ban, while others have defended the film and its portrayal.

Dorothy Banned In Malaysia

Amid the ongoing debate, a fresh report has claimed that Dorothy may not receive a theatrical release in Malaysia. According to a report by The Hindu Tamil, Dorothy has reportedly been denied a theatrical release in Malaysia, with LGBTQ-related content, including the depiction of same-sex attraction, cited among the reasons for the reported decision.

Official Confirmation Awaited

However, an official Malaysian censorship order confirming the reported ban has not been cited in the reports available so far. Therefore, the development remains a reported decision rather than an officially confirmed ban.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy had its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11 before its theatrical release in India on September 25.

The film’s LGBTQ+ themes have become a subject of discussion online, with reactions divided between viewers criticising the content and those defending its portrayal.

The film features music by veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja and is produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain and Jyoti Deshpande. Set in rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s, Dorothy follows two childhood best friends, Karthi and Subbu, whose lives change after the arrival of Dorothy, played by Keerthy Suresh.