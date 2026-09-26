'Are You Dumb? So Ignorant': Director Mohan G SLAMMED For Claiming LGBTQ+ Support In Tamil Cinema Is Funded By NGOs To 'Erode' Tradition

Tamil Filmmaker Mohan G Faces Backlash For LGBTQ Remarks | Photo Via X

Tamil filmmaker Mohan G Kshatriyan, best known for films such as Draupathi and Bakasuran, has sparked an online backlash after making remarks about the portrayal and support of LGBTQ themes in Tamil cinema.

Mohan G Claims NGOs Funding LGBTQ Themes To 'Erode' Indian Culture

Mohan wrote on X, "Supporting LGBT in Tamil cinema is not an idea or revolution. It’s completely funding from various NGOs to make youth influence & eroding our tradition and culture.” He added, “They spoiled North America and now targeting India. Already many countries awakened and it’s time for us to wake."

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Tamil Filmmaker Mohan G Faces Backlash For LGBTQ Remarks

His remarks quickly drew criticism online, with several social media users questioning his claims and accusing him of being regressive and homophobic.

One user described him as a “regressive homophobic Boomer uncle,” while another questioned, “WTF culture has to do with it? Do you not know our history?” Another social media user called his comments ignorant, writing that only someone with no knowledge of India’s history would make such a statement.

Others also questioned the filmmaker’s reasoning, with comments including, “Are you dumb or acting like dumb?” and “Poor and backward.” Another user sarcastically responded, “Agreed. How about supporting caste and making movies out of it?”

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Mohan's remarks come amid discussions surrounding Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorthy, starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth.

The film has received mixed reactions, with some viewers praising its grounded storytelling while others have criticised or debated its depiction of LGBTQ themes.