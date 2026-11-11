'Don't Record Yaar': Karan Kundrra And Arjun Bijlani's Alleged Intoxicated Dubai Video Resurfaces; Netizens Call Their Behaviour 'Disgusting' - VIDEO | X

A video allegedly featuring television actors Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani has resurfaced on social media, sparking debate over their behaviour in public. The clip, which purportedly shows the actors intoxicated, has drawn mixed reactions, with some questioning their conduct while others have come forward to clarify the context behind it.

In the now-viral video, Karan can be heard asking the person recording them, "Don't record yaar." He further says, "We are boys, we are having fun." The person filming the video appears to be Karan's girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash, who reacts upon seeing the two actors in the car, saying, "Hey Bhagwaan, kya kar rahe hain ye log."

However, the video is not recent. It was originally shared by Tadka Bollywood in September and reportedly filmed in Dubai after Karan and Arjun attended an event there.

A Reddit user shared the clip with the caption, "Oh goodness. What is even this! I always knew Karan Kundra is not a gentleman." Reacting to the post, one user clarified, "I have seen the original clip, she posted this story a while back when they were coming back from an event in Dubai. It was posted in fun. He was tipsy and rambling."

ये है टेलिवीजन एक्टर्स कारण और अर्जुन बिजलानी, दुबई की सड़कों पर ये दोनों भारी नसे की हालत में एंड संड बक रहे हैं। देखिए इनकी जुबान कितनी गन्दी है, और किस तरह से यह एक लड़की के साथ अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग कर रहे हैं l। https://t.co/R6fw6u6Ssa — Shivansh🔱 (@cuteshivi77) November 10, 2026

The video also prompted reactions on X too, where one user wrote, "Here are television actors Karan and Arjun Bijlani, both heavily intoxicated and babbling nonsense on the streets of Dubai." Another commented, "Shows their class," while a third called their alleged behaviour "Absolutely disgusting."

@cuteshivi77 Shows their class! — Nupur (@Nupurztweets) November 10, 2026

@cuteshivi77 Absolutely disgusting — mSiingh (@Manju19822) November 10, 2026

It's not the first time Karan and Tejasswi have found themselves at the centre of social media discussions over party videos. In August 2022, videos from producer Vanessa Walia's birthday bash went viral, with one clip showing Tejasswi alongside Karan. The footage prompted netizens to speculate about her being intoxicated, with several commenting on her appearance and behaviour. However, these were social media reactions and did not establish that she was under the influence.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.