Did Anirudh Ravichander Propose To Kavya Maran In Greece With Huge Diamond Ring? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's Proposal Video Goes Viral Amid Greece Celebrations | Photo Via X

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are reportedly getting married in Greece. According to reports, their wedding celebrations are taking place on November 10 and 11, 2026. However, the couple have remained tight-lipped about their relationship and wedding, neither confirming the reports nor sharing any official updates on social media.

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's Proposal Video Goes Viral

Amid the wedding buzz, a video has gone viral on social media, allegedly showing Anirudh proposing to Kavya with a huge diamond ring in Greece. The clip captures what appears to be romantic moments between the two against the backdrop of Greece's breathtaking views.

The viral video, circulating on X (formerly Twitter), shows Anirudh and Kavya walking hand-in-hand before he adorably twirls her in a grand setting. He is then seen holding her face, bringing out a sparkling diamond ring and slipping it onto her finger.

Check out the viral video:

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Real Truth About Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's Video

While the clip may look convincing at first glance, it is not an authentic proposal video. The viral footage is AI-generated. Neither Anirudh nor Kavya has shared or confirmed any such proposal or wedding-related video on their official social media accounts. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the couple.

Rajinikanth, Daughter Aishwarya Jet Off To Greece For Anirudh-Kavya Maran Wedding

Meanwhile, reports suggest that several prominent personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth, his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, have travelled to Greece to attend the wedding. They were spotted at the airport.

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Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's Wedding Reception In Chennai

The celebrations are also expected to continue in Chennai, with a wedding reception scheduled for November 21, as announced by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office.

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Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and is associated with Sun TV Network and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Anirudh is among India's leading music composers, known for his work across film industries.

Relationship rumours surrounding the two have circulated for several years, but neither has publicly confirmed them.