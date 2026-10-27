Kavya Maran-Anirudh Ravichander's Wedding Reception Invite Took 'Four Months' To Create, Designer Reveals Couple's First Reaction – FPJ Exclusive

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran have reportedly set the stage for their wedding celebrations, with an intimate ceremony planned in Greece. Ahead of the much-anticipated occasion, a video showcasing the couple’s opulent wedding reception invitation has surfaced on social media, drawing attention for its elegant design and vintage-inspired aesthetic.

Designed by Ranjani Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man, the invitation reflects the grandeur of the Baroque aesthetic. Housed in an ivory and powder-blue keepsake box, it features embossed stationery, intricate detailing and a vintage-style crest seal.

The invitation took 3-4 months to create



Sharing exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Iyengar said, "The entire process took approximately three to four months. The conceptualisation itself is usually an iterative process in my work. Interestingly, the first spark of the idea came quite quickly, within about a week, but it took much longer for the concept to evolve into its final form."



He added, "There were multiple iterations along the way. We made changes to the materials and had to rethink certain aspects of the construction, including how the hinges were held, the quality of the box and its overall weight. Several elements evolved as we worked towards the final design. While the initial concept came together in about a week, bringing it to its final form took approximately three and a half months."

How did the couple react?



Iyengar revealed that when they first saw the boxes, they "loved" them, adding, "Not just the couple, but their mothers were instantly ecstatic as well. That was one of the best reactions for me. Even when the first sample was sent to them, the response was wonderful, and when all the boxes came together, they were absolutely thrilled."



He further stated, "The entire experience felt very complete in every sense. The freedom to work, the exchange of ideas and the clarity of thought made the process very different and, honestly, surreal. One thing that really stood out about the couple and their families was how appreciative they were. They would take the time to call me and share even the smallest details, whether it was a guest appreciating the invitation or someone mentioning something they particularly liked. They would make it a point to tell me about these reactions. I think that's a really precious quality, and it made the experience all the more special."