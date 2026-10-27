Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander's Opulent, Baroque-Themed Ivory Reception Invite Goes Viral Ahead Of Greece Wedding

Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander's Baroque-Themed Ivory Reception Invite Goes Viral Ahead Of Greece Wedding |

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran have reportedly set the stage for their wedding celebrations, with an intimate ceremony planned in Greece. Ahead of the much-anticipated occasion, a video showcasing the couple’s opulent wedding reception invitation has surfaced on social media, drawing attention for its elegant design and vintage-inspired aesthetic.

A Baroque-Inspired Invitation With Vintage Charm

Designed by Ranjani Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man, the invitation reflects the grandeur of the Baroque aesthetic. Housed in an ivory and powder-blue keepsake box, it features embossed stationery, intricate detailing and a vintage-style crest seal.

The muted colour palette lends the invitation a soft, understated elegance, while the ornate embellishments add a sense of old-world luxury. Rather than opting for a contemporary minimalist design, the invitation embraces elaborate detailing and timeless motifs, giving it the appearance of a carefully curated keepsake.

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Sharing the video on social media, Iyengar expressed her excitement about creating the invitations for the couple. “Designing these invites for Kaviya Maran and @anirudhofficial has been the most wholesome experience ever!” she wrote.

According to reports, the couple’s wedding reception is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21.

Who Are Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran?

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most prominent music composers in the South Indian film industry. He has delivered music for several major films, including Leo, Indian 2, Vettaiyan, Vidaamuyarchi and Coolie.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and serves as an Executive Director at Sun TV Network. She is also widely recognised in cricket circles for her association with the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, where she serves as CEO.