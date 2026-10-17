Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran Wedding: What Is The Age Gap Between Soon-To-Be Husband And Wife?

Age Gap Between Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran? | Photo Via Instagram

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is set to marry Kavya Maran, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, in November 2026. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s social media post has brought renewed attention to the couple’s wedding, with their reception scheduled for November 21 in Chennai.

Telangana Chief Minister Confirms Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's Wedding

The official handle of the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office on X (formerly Twitter) shared pictures of Kavya’s parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, meeting Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills. They invited the Chief Minister to their daughter’s wedding reception.

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Although Anirudh and Kavya have largely kept their personal lives private, rumours about their relationship and wedding have circulated for months.

Age Gap Between Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran?

Anirudh Ravichander was born on October 16, 1990, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. As of October 17, 2026, the music composer is 36 years old.Kavya Maran was born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai. She is currently 34 years old.

Based on these birth dates, Anirudh is approximately one year and 10 months older than Kavya, making their age difference just under two years.

Meanwhile, reports also state that Anirudh and Kavya's wedding is scheduled to take place in Greece on November 11.

Rumours about Anirudh and Kavya's relationship have been circulating for several years. Speculation intensified after the two were reportedly spotted together at a dinner in Las Vegas. However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has publicly confirmed the dating rumours, keeping their personal lives largely private.

Official Confirmation Awaited



While the November wedding has generated considerable interest among fans, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has personally announced their marriage. The reception invitation mentioned in the Chief Minister’s Office post has fuelled speculation, but an official statement from the couple is still awaited.