Dipika Kakar Gets Discharged From Hospital 11 Days After Cancer Surgery, Reunites With 2-Year-Old Son; Shoiab Ibrahim Shares Emotional VIDEO

Actress Dipika Kakar has finally returned home after spending 11 days in the hospital, where she underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for a malignant tumour in her liver. The television star was discharged recently and reunited with her son and family, with husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim sharing the update through his YouTube vlog.

In the emotional video, Shoaib documented Dipika’s hospital discharge and the heartwarming moment she met their son after nearly two weeks. The actor also thanked fans for their unwavering support and revealed how difficult the past few days have been for them.

“She got discharged after 11 days and has come for a check-up. These past few days have been difficult for me and my family, but we are thankful for everyone’s prayers and support. This is just one part; a lot of things are still ahead,” Shoaib said in the vlog.

Dipika, visibly emotional, was seen personally thanking the team of doctors and hugging the nurses who looked after her during her stay at the hospital. In the video, the actress spoke briefly and expressed gratitude to her fans.

“The fact that a lot of you took that two minutes of time, to read namaz and pray for me means a lot. You have no idea how motivating it was for us in these tough times,” she said.

Shoaib also addressed fans’ concerns about the IV line visible on Dipika’s neck in previous photos and videos. “A lot of you showed concerns about the needle around Dipika’s neck, it is actually IV. Usually, doctors put it on your hand but at times of surgery, they insert it on the neck,” he explained. He added, “After she was out of ICU, the doctor suggested her to keep it as her hands had become puffy and would hurt her.”

The actress also shared photos from hospital on Instagram and penned a noted of gratitude for the staff.

"11 Days of being here and now home… Free from the tumour… but this is one part of the treatment done… remaining will follow in the coming time… and mujhe yakeen hai I will sail through that too as I said before. Ye 11 din mushkil the but because of the amazing ppl we had around… things went smooth… there was suffering but it was all handled with a lot of warmth by everyone at the #kokilabenhospital," she wrote.

Dipika had first opened up about her diagnosis last month via Instagram.

In a heartfelt post, she wrote, “As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us… walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach… and then finding out it's a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then finding out that the tumour is second stage malignant (cancerous)… it has been one of the most difficult times we have seen, experienced! I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side… and all the love and prayers pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too.”

Dipika and Shoaib’s fans have since flooded social media with prayers and well-wishes for the actress's speedy recovery.