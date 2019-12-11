Dilip Kumar gets teary-eyed as he turns 97 today

The undisputed superstar and legendary actor Dilip Kumar aka Muhammed Yusuf Khan turned 97 today, on December 11. With his exemplary performances in movies throughout life and inspiring stories, he still has one of the biggest fanbase in Bollywood. His fans include actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan who have been following his footsteps.
However, receiving immense love, respect and prayers for his good health and wealth from fans, the veteran actor got teary eyed and shared a picture of himself on social media. He looked handsome like always in a pink shirt, sitting on a reclining sofa.
He thanked his fans and well-wishers saying "On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes."
Dilip's wife and the beautiful actress Saira Banu has been standing like a rock by his side since years and in a candid interview with the Quint, she expressed her love for Kumar on his birthday.
She said "I have deeply venerated my ammi (Naseem Banu) and Yusuf sahib. My love for sahib can never be measured in words. I was so much in love with him from the very start, at first sight. I have been a classic case of a woman madly in love. Our love’s forever."
Be it Dilip's on-screen love stories or his real life love stories, we defnitely know that his own life was nothing less than movie. And what's a greater compliment for an actor whose more than half of the life went away performing in front of the camera?