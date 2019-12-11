Dilip Kumar gets teary-eyed as he turns 97 today

Dilip's wife and the beautiful actress Saira Banu has been standing like a rock by his side since years and in a candid interview with the Quint, she expressed her love for Kumar on his birthday.

She said "I have deeply venerated my ammi (Naseem Banu) and Yusuf sahib. My love for sahib can never be measured in words. I was so much in love with him from the very start, at first sight. I have been a classic case of a woman madly in love. Our love’s forever."

Be it Dilip's on-screen love stories or his real life love stories, we defnitely know that his own life was nothing less than movie. And what's a greater compliment for an actor whose more than half of the life went away performing in front of the camera?