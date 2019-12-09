Dilip Kumar overjoyed with ‘choti behen’ Lata Mangeshkar's health status

Lata Mangeshkar left fans worried when she was rushed to a Mumbai hospital, about a month back. The next few days were about numerous reports about her health update, and all of us praying for her quickest recovery. After 28 days, the legendary singer returned home last night, and everyone heaved a sigh of relief.
Among an innumerable number of people who are glad about her homecoming, veteran actor Dilip Kumar posted a warm message for Lata on social media. “Overjoyed to hear the good news that My ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself,” he wrote. His tweet was accompanied by a picture where both of them are present, along with Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu. Check out the photo here.
Upon returning home, the singer also took to Twitter to reveal that she was diagnosed with Pneumonia. She also thanked her well-wishers for keeping her in constant prayers, and also thanked the medical team that took utmost care of her. “Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you. My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious. Thank you, again!,” she wrote.
