Dilip Kumar overjoyed with ‘choti behen’ Lata Mangeshkar's health status

Lata Mangeshkar left fans worried when she was rushed to a Mumbai hospital, about a month back. The next few days were about numerous reports about her health update, and all of us praying for her quickest recovery. After 28 days, the legendary singer returned home last night, and everyone heaved a sigh of relief.

Among an innumerable number of people who are glad about her homecoming, veteran actor Dilip Kumar posted a warm message for Lata on social media. “Overjoyed to hear the good news that My ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself,” he wrote. His tweet was accompanied by a picture where both of them are present, along with Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu. Check out the photo here.