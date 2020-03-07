Dieting or coronavirus? Janhvi Kapoor politely refuses to eat birthday cake offered by paparazzi

The Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor, turned 23 recently and the gorgeous young actress celebrated her birthday with near and dear ones.
She also celebrated the occasion in the presence of media. In the video, the paparazzi sing the 'Happy Birthday' song for Janhvi as she cuts her birthday cake. It can be seen that when a female photographer offered the actress a piece of cake, she politely refused it by saying that she was dieting and cannot have a big piece. In fact, it almost seemed like the actress only pretended to eat the cake, before she fed the photographer a bite of it.
Nevertheless, Janhvi looked gorgeous in an off-white traditional ensemble, replete with red and green embroidery. She paired her outfit with ethnic jhumkaas and left her hair open.
Take a look at her birthday video:
Here are some pictures from the occasion:
On the work front, she will be next seen in the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. Fans are also awaiting the actress's upcoming films- Roohi Afza and Takht.
