Kartik Aryan's wish for birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor includes coronavirus advice

New Delhi: On the occasion of Jhanvi Kapoor's 23rd birthday, the actor received heart-warming wishes from every corner, and the most special wish came from Kartik Aaryan who wished to initiate the 'Wash Your Hands' initiative in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. Kartik came up with an offbeat yet caring wish for his 'Dostana 2' co-star.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram as he wished the birthday girl, along with a special wish to stop the deadly virus in the country. Kartik shared a monochromatic picture with Janhvi where he is seen sporting a hoodie as he covers his face with the back of his hand, the 'Dhadak' actor is also seen covering her face while looking at the camera along with Kartik.