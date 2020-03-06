Janhvi Kapoor birthday special: An economical diva who repeats her clothes and bags

Bollywood’s prime star kid Janhvi Kapoor turns 23 today. Sridevi’s first born may have inherited her looks from the stunning late actress, but she’s also known for another trait that distinguishes her from other B-town contemporaries.
Unlike mainstream actors and those who don’t mind splurging over high end brands, Janhvi has decided to stay economical and become the flagbearer sustainable fashion and a minimalistic lifestyle. For someone as young as her, and to be living responsibly, one can only laud the upbringing maintained by her parents.
Kapoor who is a paparazzi favourite is often clicked amid her daily routine. Be it gym, grabbing a bite, meetings, or red carpet events, Janhvi has always headlined for her couture choices. However, unlike her peers, Janhvi doesn’t shy away from repeating her outfits. In 2019, when the Dhadak star appeared on Anaita Shroff Adajania's chat show, she said, "Itna bhi paisa nahi kamaya ki har roz naye kapde!"
"You can't please everyone. Especially with this. I guess you would take their criticism seriously if it was to do with your work and then work on that. But how I look outside the gym isn't really my job”, she added.
In another incident, Janhvi was wearing a traditional ensemble with the price tag on. While it could be an unintended mistake, or a new outfit with a tag she missed, the other speculation is that if one needs to exchange their outfit or return it, you need the keep the price tag. Clearly the star kid does not wish to engage in fashion dumping – a serious environmental hazard.
Besides her stylish wardrobe, Janhvi also loves her accessories. She is often seen repeating her bags too. A close observation of the fashion police suggests that Kapoor loves her Moschino Spongebob bucket bag, Louis Vuitton New Wave Chain MM sling bag, Off-White diagonal stripe bag with a Fendi furry bag charm and a Louis Vuitton's Monogram Keepall Bandouliere 50 prism bag is by Virgil Abloh.
On work front Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana. She will also star in Mr. Lele and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.
