Janhvi Kapoor birthday special: An economical diva who repeats her clothes and bags

Bollywood’s prime star kid Janhvi Kapoor turns 23 today. Sridevi’s first born may have inherited her looks from the stunning late actress, but she’s also known for another trait that distinguishes her from other B-town contemporaries.

Unlike mainstream actors and those who don’t mind splurging over high end brands, Janhvi has decided to stay economical and become the flagbearer sustainable fashion and a minimalistic lifestyle. For someone as young as her, and to be living responsibly, one can only laud the upbringing maintained by her parents.

Kapoor who is a paparazzi favourite is often clicked amid her daily routine. Be it gym, grabbing a bite, meetings, or red carpet events, Janhvi has always headlined for her couture choices. However, unlike her peers, Janhvi doesn’t shy away from repeating her outfits. In 2019, when the Dhadak star appeared on Anaita Shroff Adajania's chat show, she said, "Itna bhi paisa nahi kamaya ki har roz naye kapde!"