Did Priyanka Chopra Walk Out Of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's Jee Le Zaraa? Here's What We Know

Farhan Akhtar is all set to return to the director's chair with the upcoming film, 'Jee Le Zaraa', and he had pulled off the biggest casting coup of recent times for the film as he had announced that it will star Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.

The film was officially announced by Farhan and the three actresses in August 2021, but since then, there had been no update on the same.

While they were rumours that the film had been shelved, Alia had announced in August last year that it was indeed happening, and that it will go on floors in 2023.

Priyanka Chopra exits Jee Le Zaraa?

But seems like there's no end to the roadblocks for the film as latest reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has decided to quit the film.

The news was shared by a Twitter handle which stated that PeeCee, who is now a global star, has walked out of the film for reasons unknown.

It also mentioned that the makers are now considering Kiara Advani or Anushka Sharma for the role.

As soon as the post went viral, fans demanded that Deepika be cast in it, but it will all be known only when the final announcement is made by the team.

About Jee Le Zaraa

'Jee Le Zaraa' is said to be based against a familiar backdrop of a roadtrip which Akhtar has explored in his earlier directorial, 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. Both the films emerged to be blockbusters and they remain etched in the minds of movie-lovers even today.

Several reports also claimed that the original ZNMD boys -- Farhan, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol -- will have special cameos in the film.

A few months ago, Farhan had shared a picture from the recce of 'Jee Le Zaraa', captioned, "Searching for gold".

