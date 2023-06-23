Jee Lee Zaraa Faces Further Delay: Here's Why Priyanka, Alia & Katrina's Film May Have A Cast Revamp

Excitement filled the air when the announcement of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' was made. The movie promised an impressive lineup of leading ladies, featuring the likes of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra.

Netizens were thrilled at the prospect of witnessing another women-centric road-trip adventure, reminiscent of Akhtar's earlier hit, 'Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara'.

However, recent reports have surfaced revealing that the film's production has been postponed, leaving fans disappointed. The reason behind the delay is now being unveiled by a close source connected to the project.

PRIYANKA-ALIA'S DATE ISSUES

According to an insider from Bollywood Hungama, scheduling conflicts among the stars have thrown a wrench in the plans for 'Jee Le Zara'.

"Priyanka Chopra was unable to commit to shooting in 2023 due to her Hollywood projects. She requested Farhan to reschedule the shoot for 2024.

While Farhan agreed, Alia Bhatt had already committed to working on the projects 'Ramayana' and 'Baiju Bawra' in 2024.

Considering the demanding nature of these two films, Alia found it challenging to align her dates for next year. With everything falling out of sync, Farhan Akhtar ultimately decided to delay the movie until the circumstances are right," shared the source.

WILL THIS FILM GET A FRESH STAR CAST?

The source further revealed, "Similar to Alia, Katrina Kaif had her own plans and eventually found it difficult to allocate sufficient time for the film. The constantly changing dates made it impossible to move forward, leaving Farhan with no choice but to put the project on the back burner. At this moment, it seems unlikely that 'Jee Le Zaraa' will proceed with the same cast. We will have to wait and see if the makers consider revamping the movie at a later stage."

'Jee Le Zara' was anticipated to be a captivating road-trip film, much like Farhan Akhtar's earlier masterpiece, 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', which featured Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol.