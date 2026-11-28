Priyanka Chopra Likes Reel Calling Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana A Potential Flop | Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra has grabbed attention after allegedly liking an Instagram reel that described Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film Ramayana as a potential box-office flop. The video, shared by copywriter and screenwriter Vivashwan Chaudhary, questioned the film’s box-office prospects and its ambitious global collection targets.

Priyanka Chopra Likes Reel Calling Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana A Potential Flop

The reel also raised concerns over the lack of transparency surrounding the film’s reported budget. It discussed Prime Focus’ investments, its rising share price and recent Income Tax searches, while clarifying that no direct connection was being alleged between these developments.

Vivashwan also shared a screenshot of Priyanka’s alleged like on his Instagram Story, expressing gratitude for her support. He wrote, "Whenever I've received tonnes of hate for speaking truth to power, someone highly influential from the industry has always shown me support. This time it happens to be my favourite – Priyanka Chopra."

Priyanka Chopra Allegedly Unlikes The Reel

However, while Priyanka’s like was initially noticed, it appears that she may have since unliked the reel, possibly to avoid controversy. The actress has not publicly commented on the matter.

Interestingly, Priyanka and Ranbir have shared screen space in two films, Anjaana Anjaani (2010) and Barfi! (2012). As of now, the actress has neither issued a statement nor reacted to her alleged like on the video.

Priyanka Chopra Work Front

Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will mark her return to Indian cinema after 2019 and her first Telugu-language film since 2013.

Varanasi is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

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