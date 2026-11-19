Actress Priyanka Chopra recently gave fans a glimpse into a heartwarming moment with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Thursday (November 19), she shared a video on Instagram in which the little one can be heard chanting the Gayatri Mantra.

In the clip, Priyanka is sitting with Malti on her lap as the mother-daughter duo appears to be offering prayers. Looking out of the window, Malti recites the Gayatri Mantra. As she finishes the final verse, Priyanka expresses her admiration, saying, "So beautiful."

The video was part of a larger collection of photos and clips that Priyanka shared from her time on the sets of her upcoming film Bluefly.

Priyanka Chopra's Bluefly Photo Dump Offers a Glimpse Into Her Family Time

Despite her busy shooting schedule, Priyanka appears to be making the most of her time at the filming location. Her Instagram photo dump features several personal moments, including beach walks, family time and glimpses of her everyday routine.

The collection begins with a makeup-free selfie of the actor. Other pictures show Malti playing with sand on the beach, reading her mother's film script, colouring and enjoying a cup of tea. The little one also gets a glimpse of the movie set.

One of the photographs features Priyanka's mother, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra, relaxing by the beach.

Priyanka is currently filming Bluefly, directed by Nimrod Antal, who is known for helming Predators. The project also features Michael Chiklis, Russell Crowe and Daniel MacPherson, among other actors.

How Priyanka Chopra Is Raising Malti in a Cross-Cultural Environment

Priyanka has often offered glimpses of how she and husband Nick Jonas are introducing Malti to different cultures and traditions.

From performing pujas at home to celebrating festivals, the actress has made an effort to familiarise her daughter with Indian customs. The mother-daughter duo has also visited prominent religious places, including the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple.

At the same time, Malti is growing up celebrating festivals such as Christmas, Halloween, Easter and Thanksgiving, reflecting the family's Indian and Western cultural influences.

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