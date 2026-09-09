Did Parul Gulati Really Cheat & Pay Crew Member For Traitors Secrets? Ansh Chopra Reveals | FPJ Exclusive |

The Traitors Season 2 may have ended, but the controversy surrounding alleged information leaks inside the reality show continues to make headlines. Former contestant Ansh Chopra has now reacted to claims that Parul Gulati allegedly received information about the identity of an Traitor through her production-assigned “shadow”.

The controversy gained attention after Shahneel Gill shared a video in which she spoke about allegations that Parul had allegedly paid her shadow to reveal information from inside the game. Parul has denied the allegations.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Ansh was asked whether he believed something like this could have happened during the show.

Ansh said he had no personal knowledge about the alleged incident, but based on his own experience, he found it difficult to believe.

“Honestly, I don't know anything about that. We were all given shadows. My shadow would only ask me what I wanted to eat or what clothes I wanted to wear the next day. He would get my clothes pressed and keep them ready. That's it,” Ansh told FPJ.

He further explained that contestants had very limited interaction with members of the production team and were kept under strict restrictions during filming.

“I don't think something like this would have happened because everything there was very strict. You couldn't use mobile phones and you would hardly even see people from production,” he said.

Ansh added that even if contestants came across someone from the production team, they were not allowed to freely communicate with them.

“If you spoke to them, they would just stand there like a wall. They couldn't answer you back. Basically, the game never lets you go outside the game. It keeps you completely inside it,” he explained.

The content creator also revealed how isolated contestants were once they returned to their rooms.

“They had booked such a huge palace. One person's room would be in one corner and another person's somewhere else. There were so many floors. Our windows were completely covered. You didn't know what time it was. There was no television, nothing. You could literally talk to the walls,” Ansh recalled.

He also said security guards were stationed outside the rooms, preventing contestants from stepping out freely.

“There was a bodyguard sitting outside the room. You couldn't even go outside,” he said.

While Ansh did not directly dismiss the allegations against Parul, he maintained that he personally found such a leak unlikely given the strict restrictions imposed on contestants and their limited access to production members.