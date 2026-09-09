'Unka Bhi Approval Mil Jaaye...': Ajay Devgn Wants Mohanlal To Watch Drishyam The Conclusion - Video

Ajay Devgn Wants Mohanlal To Watch Drishyam The Conclusion | YouTube

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam and Drishyam 2 both were the remakes of the Malayalam films starring Mohanlal. Now, the makers of the Hindi version are coming up with the third film titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, but it is not the remake of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3. Ajay and the team of the film are coming up with a totally different story. Even though it will be a continuation of what happened in the first two parts, Drishyam 2 and Drishyam: The Conclusion have different stories.

The trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion was launched in Goa on Wednesday, and at the trailer launch, Ajay stated that he wants Mohanlal and the team of Malayalam Drishyam to watch his movie. He said, "Hamari film ek dum alag hai. Aisa nahi hai ke humne kuch changes kiye hai, it is completely different. So, I want Lal sir (Mohanlal) and I want them to see the film because if unka bhi ek approval mil jaaye ki they loved this, so it will make me very happy. I am dying to show the film." Watch the video below...

Ajay Devgn confirmed that #DrishyamTheConclusion is a completely different film from OG Malayalam Drishyam 3 and he can’t wait for #Mohanlal to see this film ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M6JIW7OgJO — Film Wood Fiscal (@FilmWoodFiscal) September 9, 2026

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 was premiered on OTT due to the pandemic. However, Ajay's Drishyam 2 was released in theatres, and it received a fantastic response. The movie had minted Rs. 239.67 crore net in India.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

The Malayalam Drishyam 3, which was released earlier this year, received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. However, the film performed well at the box office and earned Rs. 110.49 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 239.83 crore.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Release Date

Drishyam: The Conclusion is all set to hit the big screens on October 2, 2026. The film's trailer has left everyone impressed, and it is expected to perform well at the box office.