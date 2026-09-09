Actress Reyhna Pandit On Breakup With 10-Year-Younger Zeeshan Khan: 'Relationship Created A Lot Of Trauma, I Was Suggested To Convert'

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Television actress Reyhna Pandit has opened up about her relationship and eventual breakup with actor Zeeshan Khan. The two actors, who worked together on the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, dated from 2021 until their breakup in May 2023. They later spoke about reconciling in mid-2024. However, it appears that their relationship has now come to an end. Months after their split, Reyhna spoke about her relationship with Zeeshan and opened up about what went wrong between them.

Reyhna Pandit On Breakup With Zeeshan Khan

The actress also addressed their 10-year age gap, with Reyhna being the older partner, and spoke candidly about the emotional challenges she experienced during the relationship. Speaking on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast, Reyhna said she eventually felt that the relationship had nothing more to offer her. She also stressed that chemistry and compatibility are two different things.

"I don't know what that relationship happened. Felt that it had nothing to offer to me. We should not mistake chemistry to compatibility. Emotional maturity was not there," she said.

Relationship With Zeeshan Khan Caused A Lot Of 'Trauma'

Reyhna further said that she wanted a partner who would simply be there for her and admitted that she did not respond well to being controlled. She recalled watching Zeeshan on reality shows and feeling that it was a warning sign, but said she was in love at the time and chose not to judge him based on his appearances on those shows.

The actress revealed that she had an instinct telling her the relationship was not meant for her, but she chose to ignore it. According to Reyhna, the relationship eventually caused her “a lot of trauma” because she was genuinely trying to make it work and took its failure personally.

Was Suggested To Convert

She also spoke about the differences between them, including their backgrounds, faiths and beliefs. Reyhna said, "I was dealing with a lot of criticism from him. My religious faith was questioned. I was suggested to convert (Islam), but that also created a lot of rift. I felt that it was not his voice, but his external (family or environment) voice."

The actress added that she had been told Zeeshan wanted to marry her, but said she never felt that way because whatever she was doing was never enough.

Zeeshan Khan is yet to publicly react to Reyhna’s claims.