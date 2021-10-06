'She played your mother': Zeeshan Khan trolled for confirming relationship with 'Kumkum Bhagya' co-star Reyhna Pandit

Television actor and 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Zeeshan Khan made his relationship with 'Kumkum Bhagya' co-star Reyhna Pandit Instagram official on Wednesday. The actors have been dating for a while now.

Zeeshan took to his social media to share a hot picture with his girlfriend where they are seen kissing each other on the lips.

He penned a sweet note in the caption. Zeeshan wrote, "From my bestfriend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything i wished for and more! Each second i spend with you, every breath i take in your presence fills my heart with a love that's only described in fairytales! And yes i know there are people who have their doubts and feel this sort of love cant be true, but hey people usually dont believe what they think they cant have!"

"And i wish everyone feels the love we do, coz somethin soo magical is nothing less than a fairytale! 'YOU ARE MY GIRL AND IMMA TELL THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD, TELL EVERYBODY THAT YOURE MYYYYYYY GIRL! I LOVE YOU BABY BUNS!" he added.

The post received mixed reactions on the photo-sharing app. While some congratulated the lovebirds and showered them with love, others trolled the onscreen mother-son duo for the steamy picture.

A user wrote, "In Kumkum Bhagya she played the role of your mother and now... Anyways love you both."

"Omg! He was son of Reyhna in KKB and now Zee will be father of her son," commented another.

A comment read: "Onscreen rishta aur real life age ka lehaaz to kar letay."

Zeeshan Khan plays Aryan on 'Kumkum Bhagya' and his girlfriend Reyhna is seen as Alia.

Recently, Zeeshan Khan participated in Karan Johar's 'Bigg Boss OTT'. He was evicted from the house after he got violent with co-contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 04:12 PM IST