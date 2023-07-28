Did Kim Kardashian Meet Ex-Husband Kanye West's New Wife In Tokyo?

Kim Kardashian & her ex-husband Kanye West have always been in the news for their personal reasons. Now, rumours about Kim Kardashian flying to Tokyo while ex-husband Kanye West is holidaying on the same location with his new wife, Bianca Censori.

Speculations about the two meeting secretly are rife on the internet, with the news spreading like fire. The 42-year-old Kim recently shared a glimpse of her Tokyo trip(now deleted), which had a photo of her beautiful ceiling in the lobby of her hotel.

Fans did some careful investigation & found that Kim stayed at Aman Tokyo - 'A Resort In The Sky'.

What’s more surprising is that Kanye West was also spotted at the same hotel. This coincidence started the speculation of a possible secret meeting between the ex-couple.

FANS GUESSING THE POSSIBILITIES

As soon as the news broke out, social media began flooding with the assumptions of their possible meetings.

Some fans suggested that Kanye and Kim, who share 4 childrens, were showing off their ‘rich co-parenting’.

Some users defended Kim Kardashian stating that it’s fair for her to accompany her four childrens with their father in a different country as she had a traumatising experiences in the past.

However, another section of users felt that she is trying to stir up the romance with Kanye to make him jealous. Other users called it her ‘desperation’. Internet is arguing that the ex-couple has moved on and there is no chance of reconciliation.

Read Also Kim Kardashian Does Cartwheel In Underwear On The Beach

KIM KARDASHIAN’S TOKYO ADVENTURES

The American businesswoman and actress was seen having a delightful dining at the well-known restaurant, Wagyumafia. At this place, she had a special menu only designed for celebrities. She also spent on several other lavish stuff like Chrome Hearts Shop.

Meanwhile, Kanye West and his new wife Bianca were spotted witnessing the sumo wrestling match together.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)