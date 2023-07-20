Kim Kardashian Does Cartwheel In Underwear On The Beach 

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 20, 2023
Reality TV star and SKIMS mogul Kim Kardashian has once again turned up the heat with her stunning photos.
The 42-year-old star flaunted her enviable curves as she posed in a t-shirt and underwear.
Kim shared a series of pictures doing a perfect cartwheel on the beach.
Earlier this year, Kim revealed that she has started to loosen up "a little bit" in her 40s as she has started consuming beverages that she normally doesn't drink.
"I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit," she said on an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's 'The Goop Podcast'.
While Kardashian shared that her drink of choice is tequila, she admitted that she doesn't overindulge. "It just has to be a little shot of pineapple and a shot of tequila. I have two shots and I'm like, so good. It's been fun," she noted.
Last year, Kim was declared legally single by a judge amid her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Kanye West.
Kim shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, with Kanye.
