 Video: Woman Shot 4 Times Claims Kim Kardashian's Shapewear Saved Her Life
Video: Woman Shot 4 Times Claims Kim Kardashian's Shapewear Saved Her Life

The woman said, "It’s like body armour for women. Call it fate, or Jesus, but I’mma call it Kim.”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
A 22-year-old woman named Angelina Wiley has credited American reality television star and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian for saving her life after being shot four times during a mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this year. The TikTok video which was posted on May 18, has gone viral recently.

Wiley can be heard saying in the video, "Kim Kardashian saved my life. This New Year’s, I got shot four times. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a SKIMS shaping bodysuit. It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out. I recommend it. I’m definitely going to buy some more, I mean I should wear it every day. It’s like body armour for women. Call it fate, or Jesus, but I’mma call it Kim.”

Kim reposted the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Wowwww.”

Kim Kardashian who was unhappy with her body shape for years launched SKIMS in 2019. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and mother of four introduced several undergarments in a range of sizes to smooth, enhance, sculpt, or lift while hiding flaws.

"This is what I've needed, I've been obsessed with traditional shapewear for about 15 years but I've always been cutting it up and making my own styles because every brand that I found just wouldn't really, they just didn't have some of the things I really needed," Kim shared.

She added, "I made sure that we did XXS to a 4X and in some pieces, a 5X," she added. "It was important to me to just kind of include everyone."

The shapewear label was earlier named 'Kimono' which gave rise to a controversy over the name which finds similarity with the Japanese traditional dress.

