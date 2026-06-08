Did Elvish Yadav & Mrunal Thakur Enjoy Cosy Date Together? Viral Video Sparks Dating Rumours—Here's the Truth

Photo Via Instagram

Elvish Yadav and Mrunal Thakur's chemistry charmed fans with their wholesome camaraderie on the reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. Mrunal made a guest appearance to promote her films Dacoit and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain, while Elvish is a main contestant.

The two quickly bonded, sparking positive buzz and fan-made shipping trends online. Their flirting on the show also grabbed eyeballs.

Elvish Yadav and Mrunal Thakur just gave fans the BEST moment on Laughter Chefs 😍❤️#ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy pic.twitter.com/qKtPGrzVqH — gaurav jha (@gauravj321847) May 17, 2026

Amid this, a video featuring Elvish and Mrunal has taken social media by storm, leaving fans wondering whether the two stars are dating. The clip, which has rapidly gone viral across various platforms, shows Elvish and Mrunal together in what many viewers described as a cosy setting, sparking widespread speculation about a possible romance.

Check out the viral video:

However, the video is actually AI-generated. While it appears realistic, the clip depicts the duo going on a date together and is not an authentic recording.