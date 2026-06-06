Mrunal Thakur Fans In Maharashtra's Malegaon Pour Milk On Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Poster; Call Her 'Khandesh Ki Queen' - Watch Video

Mrunal Thakur Fans Pour Milk On Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Poster | Instagram

When a big film releases fans of the male stars celebrate it like a festival. We usually see that garlands are put up and milk is poured on the posters of the film. But, on Friday, something unusual happened. A few fans of Mrunal Thakur in Maharashtra's Malegaon poured milk on the poster of her film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

In the video, a fan says, "Till today, you might have seen how fans of Bollywood heroes like Rajinikanth sir pour milk on the posters of their films on the first day. But today, for the first time, we fans of Mrunal Thakur, our 'Queen of Khandesh', will pour milk on the poster of her film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which has released today." Watch the video below...

The fans later gave the remaining milk to animals. Also, as it was World Environment Day on Friday, the fans planted a tree in the name of Mrunal. Watch the video below...

Mrunal has not yet reacted to the video.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review

Meanwhile, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has received mostly negative reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has all the ingredients of a typical David Dhawan entertainer, but very little of the magic. The story is predictable, many jokes feel rehearsed, and several punchlines fail to land. While a few comic scenes in the second half manage to bring genuine laughs, they aren't enough to save the film. The biggest positive remains Varun, who gives it his all and proves once again that comedy is one of his strongest genres. But even his sincere effort can't fully overcome a weak screenplay and outdated storytelling."

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona collected Rs. 7.50 crore at the box office in India on its first day. The film has taken a strictly average opening at the box office.