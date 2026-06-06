Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan Starrer Fails To Take Double-Digit Opening Despite Discount Offer; Earns ₹7.50 Crore

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David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released on Friday. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, and it has received mostly negative reviews from critics. On its first day, the movie was expected to do well, but it has taken an average opening.

According to Sacnilk, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected Rs. 7.50 crore net in India on its first day. It is surely a disappointing number, as a double-digit opening was expected from the film. The makers also had a discount offer for the first day, and despite that, the movie got an underwhelming start at the box office.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Worldwide Box Office Collection

When it comes to the worldwide gross collection, David Dhawan's directorial has collected Rs. 11 crore. Well, the reviews are negative, and the film has also failed to impress the audience. So, let's wait and watch whether it will be able to show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday or not.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Budget

According to reports, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is made on a budget of Rs. 70-80 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 7.50 crore is surely not up to the mark. The movie needs to show a jump during the weekend to collect some respectable numbers at the box office in three days.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has all the ingredients of a typical David Dhawan entertainer, but very little of the magic. The story is predictable, many jokes feel rehearsed, and several punchlines fail to land. While a few comic scenes in the second half manage to bring genuine laughs, they aren't enough to save the film. The biggest positive remains Varun, who gives it his all and proves once again that comedy is one of his strongest genres. But even his sincere effort can't fully overcome a weak screenplay and outdated storytelling. If you're a hardcore Varun Dhawan fan, there is enough here for a one-time watch. For everyone else, this comedy-drama is more chaos than charm."