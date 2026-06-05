Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Review: Netizens Call Varun Dhawan's Film 'Cringe,' Criticise 'Double-Meaning Jokes' & Weak Comedy

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Review | Photo Via YouTube

Director David Dhawan's much-awaited comedy entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, finally hit the big screens on Friday, June 5. While the trailer had generated considerable buzz among fans, the film has received a largely disappointing response from moviegoers on X (formerly Twitter).

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Review

Soon after the first shows ended, social media was flooded with reactions, with many viewers criticising the film's outdated humour, weak storyline and screenplay. Several users also felt that despite having a star-studded cast, the film failed to deliver the entertainment it promised.

One user wrote, #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai Review: /5: Cringe. Comedy that doesn't land in a well-developed story. Comedy is subjective and it didn't work for me - I went with zero expectations and it still disappointed me. I'm not a fan of double-meaning jokes and comedy; maybe that's why it disappointed me. #VarunDhawan should seriously consider doing serious characters rather than cringe-comedy ones."

Another joked, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is not as boring as the stock market these days." Another user added, "Here to report that #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai does not normalise the cheating trope like a lot of classic David Dhawan movies (Biwi No.1, Saajan Chale Sasural). Bar low hai but at least yeh toh sahi."

"In Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Varun Dhawan makes a Bhediya joke - inadvertently reminding us all of the last time he was actually enjoyable to watch on screen," wrote another.

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With mixed-to-negative reviews dominating social media, it remains to be seen whether Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai can overcome the initial backlash and perform well at the box office over the weekend.