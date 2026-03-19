'2.5 Saal Ke Harassment Ki Bharpai Kya Hai', Questions Elvish Yadav As SC Quashes FIR Against YouTuber In Snake Venom Case

Elvish Yadav Cites 2.5 Years Of Harassment In Snake Venom Case | Photo Via Instagram

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was booked for the alleged use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in November 2023 and arrested in March 2024. On Thursday, the Supreme Court quashed the FIR and subsequent proceedings against him in the 2023 case registered by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Elvish Yadav Cites 2.5 Years Of Harassment After SC Order

He shared a long video on his Instagram handle celebrating the Supreme Court’s quashing of the snake-venom case FIR, saying he had always believed in the judiciary and maintained his innocence since the beginning, thanking the Supreme Court for upholding justice, and expressing that justice always prevails for those who are not guilty.

Elvish said, "Aaj se 2 saal pehle, 17 March 2024, jo arrest hua tha mere upar iss jhoothe case mein… mein tabhi se keh raha tha ki maine kuch nahi kiya. November 2023 mein case register hua, tab se mein keh raha hoon ki maine kuch nahi kiya. Par media walon ne news chalayee ki - ‘Elvish Yadav ne yeh kar diya, woh kar diya,'… itni harassment face kari maine."

Check it out:

Yadav said that his reputation was ruined and that he and his family faced immense harassment, adding that he hopes no one else would have to endure the same, and now, years later, Satyameva Jayate, he has won, making it a very big day for him.

He also questioned who will make amends for the 2.5 years of harassment he and his family faced, during which his family even cried on national television after he was falsely accused.

'Kya Mujhe Koi Sorry Bolega?'

Further, Elvish questioned, "Kya mujhse koi sorry bolega? Media wale jo farzi news chalayee, itna bawaal create hua, uske liye koi sorry bolega? Uski bharpai kya hai? Sorry toh mujhe kisi ki nahi chahiye. Yeh time jo humne kata, uski bharpai kya hai? Mujhe bas yeh samajh nahi aa raha. Par iska jawaab mein kisi se maangu?"

At the end of the video, Yadav said he is happy and wants to remain happy, adding that he hopes no one else has to face such a tough time, but for him it happened, and his comeback has been very good thanks to the support, trust, and love of his family and good people around him, while expressing gratitude to his fans for their support.