'Should Be Ashamed': Elvish Yadav SLAMS News Portal Over 'Maut Ki Taarik' Headline After Death Threat Allegedly From Bishnoi Gang

Photo Via Instagram

Social-media personality Elvish Yadav allegedly received a Rs 10 crore extortion threat from a person claiming to be Randeep Malik, who also identified himself as a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi. Following the threat, Yadav slammed a news portal for airing the headline 'Elvish ki maut ka tareek' (the date of Elvish’s death), calling out the insensitive coverage. Expressing his anger on social media, he shared a screenshot of the report and criticised the portal for sensationalising the matter despite the seriousness of the threat.

Elvish Reacts After News Portal Airs 'Maut Ka Tareek' Headline

Taking to his Instagram story on Sunday (May 10), Elvish wrote, "This is why I no longer trust them. They should be ashamed of themselves." His reaction quickly went viral online, with several fans backing him and criticising the portal for allegedly crossing the line in pursuit of views and attention.

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram story/@elvish_yadav

Known for his massive online fanbase, Elvish often grabs headlines for his controversial remarks and online feuds. However, this latest episode has left many of his supporters worried, with fans urging authorities to look into the matter seriously and ensure his safety.

The latest development comes weeks after the Supreme Court granted relief to Elvish in a separate legal matter linked to a snake venom case. He was booked for the alleged use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida in November 2023 and was arrested in March 2024.

Work Front

Elvish Yadav is currently seen on the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3, where he is paired with Karan Kundrra.