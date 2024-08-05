Dhoom Actress Rimi Sen Admits Getting Botox, Fillers, PRP Treatment: 'Will Get Facelifts After Age Of 50'

Rimi Sen, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Hungama in 2003, was recently accused of undergoing plastic surgery. However, the actress has responded to these reports and denied the claims.

The actress admitted that she has gotten filler, botox and PRP (platelet-rich plasma therapy) treatment done. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Rimi said, "One shouldn’t need to get plastic surgery done unless someone is on the run after committing any crime!"

She added, "There are so many good doctors outside India, who are very good at facelifts. I too want to get it done, but I will think about it after I cross the age of 50. Abhi inn sab se kaam chal raha hai.”

Rimi said she currently gets treatments from two doctors and they help her a lot to look good. The actress added that people might be liking her skin in her latest photos.

Reacting to claims of her plastic surgery gone wrong, Rimi said, "If you are calling what I have done bad, then tell me how can I correct it so I can tell my doctors where they are going wrong. I can say isko correct kar do," she concluded.

On the work front, Rimi was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's 2011 film Shagird alongside Nana Patekar. She has been away from the spotlight for 13 years.

Rimi is known for films like Dhoom 2, Deewane Huye Paagal, Garam Masala, Hattrick, Johnny Gaddaar, and De Taali, to name a few.